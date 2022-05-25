Philippine elections
2022 PH Elections - News

LIVE UPDATES: Proclamation of party-list groups – 2022 Philippine elections

Alyssa Arizabal/Rappler

Bookmark this page for updates on the proclamation of party-list groups at 4 pm (Manila time) on Thursday, May 26

Over two weeks since the May 9 vote, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), will proclaim the numerous party-list groups that will occupy the 63 seats allotted for them in the 19th Congress.

The proclamation, set at 4 pm on Thursday, May 26, will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Bookmark and refresh this page for live updates.

