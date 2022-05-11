Valeras, Bernoses sweep Abra polls

VICTORY. Winning provincial candidates of Abra. Vice governor-elect Joy Bernos is fourth from the left, followed by governor-elect Dominic Valera and newly elected Abra representative Menchie Bernos.

Candidates from the clan of the Valeras and Bernoses emerge victorious in provincial and municipal races in Abra, defeating bets of the Bersamin and Luna clans

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Valeras and Bernoses have proven their undisputed dominance in Abra by emerging victorious in the 3-way fight against the other political clans in the province.

Bangued Mayor Dominic Valera defeated 3 other contenders for the gubernatorial seat. He led the race with 10,800 votes ahead of his closest rival, former governor Eustaquio “Takit” Bersamin. His daughter, incumbent governor Jocelyn Bernos, defeated Chari Bersamin in the race for vice governor with over 68,000 votes.

The Valeras, Bersamins, and the Lunas fought for the gubernatorial posts. Deydey Luna-Ifurong ran for governor, and her father, Roger, for vice governor. Meanwhile, Chari is the niece of Takit and daughter of the late Representative Luis “Chito” Bersamin, who was assassinated in Quezon City in December 2006.

The same families fought against each other for control of Abra’s capital town, Bangued.

Sitting Bangued vice mayor and wife of Dominic, Mila Valera, defeated Ryan Luna and Anne Bersamin. Their grandchild and Jocelyn’s son, Joaquin, triumphed against Buc Luna and Gherald Edaño to clinch the vice mayoral post.

Anne is the sister of Chari, while the two Lunas and Deydey are siblings, children of former representative Cecilia Seares Luna.

Just days before the elections, Ryan was implicated in the killing of a barangay captain (village chief) in Bangued, which he claims as an effort to harass him and dampen his mayoral bid. Meanwhile, his mother failed to regain control of Lagayan town, with the incumbent mayor and Valera ally Edmarc Crisologo winning in a landslide.

Dominic’s son, Joseph Domino, was also reelected mayor of Pidigan town. At the same time, Domino’s daughter, Robby Dominique, topped the municipal council race there.

His son-in-law, Jay Go, won unopposed for the mayoral post in Bucay. Jay is the husband of Dominic’s daughter, Ma. Sylvia, the barangay captain of Lipcan and president of the Bangued Association of Barangay Captains. His mother, Ludevina Co, is the incumbent vice mayor and will sit on the town council.

Meanwhile, Jocelyn’s brother-in-law and incumbent representative Joseph Bernos will exchange posts with his wife Menchie, the local chief executive of La Paz. Both ran unopposed.

Joseph’s sister, Denise Bernos-Bragas, and mother, Esther, will maintain their seats as mayor and vice mayor of Danglas, respectively, after being left unchallenged. Denise’s husband, lawyer, and incumbent San Juan councilor Russell Bragas also won as a provincial board member. – Rappler.com