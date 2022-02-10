Rappler Recap: What’s next after Marcos won in Comelec?

The Marcos camp celebrates while petitioners call this a setback for democracy. What's next in this disqualification saga?

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections’ 1st Division on Thursday, February 19, threw out three petitions that sought to block the 2022 presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a 41-page ruling, the 1st Division said the ousted dictator’s son and namesake did not commit a crime involving moral turpitude when he repeatedly failed to file his income tax returns in the 1980s as a public official in Ilocos Norte.

Rappler’s Comelec reporter Dwight de Leon breaks down the contents of the ruling on the high-profile petitions, what it means for the public rift that recently hounded the poll body, and what’s next for parties in the case moving forward.

Petitioners called the dismissal order “a major setback for the country’s electoral democracy,” while Marcos Jr. hailed the ruling and hoped he can continue his campaign “without all of these distractions.” – Rappler.com