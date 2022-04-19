VLOG: Butuan park lights up for Isko Moreno as supporters shout, ‘Withdraw, Leni!’

The highlight of Moreno's trip is a well-attended concert-rally in Butuan City, the region's most vote-rich city with 226,000 registered voters

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno headed to Caraga region after Holy Week and his controversial joint press conference with two other presidential candidates.

The highlight of the trip was a well-attended concert-rally in Butuan City, the region’s most vote-rich city with 226,000 registered voters. In Guingona Park, a mostly young crowd waved their lit-up phones in the dark and enthusiastically screamed “two joints!” Some even echoed Moreno’s call for Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race.

Pia Ranada files this report from the campaign trail. – Rappler.com