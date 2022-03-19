LIVESTREAM: Comelec’s PiliPinas Debates for presidential candidates

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – At least 9 out of 10 presidential candidates for the May 9 polls are set to face each other in the first debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

On Saturday, March 19, majority of the 2022 presidential bets will face off in PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point, moderated by veteran journalist Luchi Cruz-Valdes.

All of the debates, including the two remaining presidential debates on April 3 and 24 will be held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

According to Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez, the debate has 20 questions at most and will revolve around two main issues: the COVID-19 pandemic and the Philippine economy. The bets were not allowed to bring cheat sheets, but the Comelec would provide pen and paper for the candidates.

An empty podium was also placed in the venue for debate skipper and dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. According to his spokesperson, Marcos will be “on the field” to be with his supporters.

Bookmark this page to watch the debate on Saturday at 7 pm.