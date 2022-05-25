LIVESTREAM: Proclamation of President-elect Marcos and VP-elect Duterte

Click the YouTube video above to watch the proclamation of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – After two days of vote canvassing, the National Board of Canvassers is set to proclaim Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively.

The NBOC is expected to finish canvassing a total of 173 certificates of canvass on Wednesday afternoon, May 25, which is seen to be the fastest canvass and proclamation in history.

Watch the proclamation by clicking the YouTube video at the topmost portion of this page. – Rappler.com