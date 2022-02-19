WATCH: How La Union, Pangasinan reacted to Isko Moreno

In this video recap, Rappler brings you the sights and sounds from Isko Moreno's foray into the 'Solid North'

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno took his presidential campaign to Northern Luzon for the first time, wooing voters from two provinces – La Union and vote-rich Pangasinan.

In this video, Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada brings you the sights and sounds of Moreno’s activities there. Despite the challenge of getting support from a region said to be a stronghold of presidential race frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Moreno and his team manage to get good crowds in their town hall meetings.

Watch the video here. – Rappler.com