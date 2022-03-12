WATCH: Isko Moreno taps street imagery in campaign speeches

The former Tondo hustler even uses gambling concepts to convince his audience in campaign rallies to bet on him

CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s material for his 2022 campaign speeches seem to be his life on the streets of Tondo, hustling to make a living amid the drama and mundanity of urban squalor.

His speech in a large gathering of supporters on Thursday, March 10, in Cabanatuan City was quintessential. Apart from repeatedly flashing the “two joints” hand sign, popular in local street culture, Moreno freestyles with anecdotes that an impoverished man can relate to – empty rice cookers, placing bets that never win big, pawning your valuables, struggling with English.

Moreno even uses gambling concepts and phrases to convince the crowd to gamble on him – references to the “Lucky 9” card game and jueteng. After all, Isko Moreno is still hustling, but this time, for the presidency.

Watch this video for excerpts of his Cabanatuan City speech. – Rappler.com