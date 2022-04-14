Philippine elections
WATCH: Isko Moreno back on campaign trail after volunteer group switch
The Manila mayor returns to vote-rich Pampanga to improve his numbers in critical Balance Luzon

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hits the campaign trail again, appearing unfazed by two setbacks – the defection of one of his volunteer groups to Leni Robredo and the influential One Cebu party endorsing Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In vote-rich Pampanga, Moreno holds a town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 13, with San Fernando City Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin, who is running for mayor under their party, Aksyon Demokratiko. Earlier, he went on motorcades in Porac, Angeles City, and Mabalacat.

With 1.6 million registered voters, Pampanga is the 10th most vote-rich province in the country. It’s a critical battleground for any candidate, but especially for Moreno in particular who, according to the March Pulse Asia survey, is in far third place. Analysts have said Moreno should use his standing as a successful Manila mayor to get support from provinces around Metro Manila, those forming Balance Luzon.

Watch this report by Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada. – Rappler.com

