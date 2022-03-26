Philippine elections
2022 PH presidential race

WATCH: Isko Moreno’s speech at One Batangas rally

LIVE
WATCH: Isko Moreno’s speech at One Batangas rally
What did the Manila Mayor tell his largest physical Luzon audience to date? Watch his speech in full.

LIPA CITY, Philippines – Isko Moreno addressed his biggest Luzon audience on Friday, March 25, in Lipa City, Batangas – a crowd estimated by organizers to number around 65,000 people.

The gathering was the proclamation rally of One Batangas, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto’s local party as he runs unopposed for the province’s 6th congressional district seat.

Moreno was the last speaker at the political event that was attended by 14 senatorial candidates and One Batangas members and officials.

Watch his speech in full here. – Rappler.com

Pia Ranada

Pia Ranada is a senior reporter for Rappler covering Philippine politics and environmental issues. For tips and story suggestions, email her at pia.ranada@rappler.com.
More from Pia Ranada

Recommended Stories

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 Philippine Elections

Isko Moreno