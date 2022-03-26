WATCH: Isko Moreno’s speech at One Batangas rally

LIVE

What did the Manila Mayor tell his largest physical Luzon audience to date? Watch his speech in full.

LIPA CITY, Philippines – Isko Moreno addressed his biggest Luzon audience on Friday, March 25, in Lipa City, Batangas – a crowd estimated by organizers to number around 65,000 people.

The gathering was the proclamation rally of One Batangas, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto’s local party as he runs unopposed for the province’s 6th congressional district seat.

Moreno was the last speaker at the political event that was attended by 14 senatorial candidates and One Batangas members and officials.

Watch his speech in full here. – Rappler.com