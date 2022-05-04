WATCH: ‘At home na at home’ Isko Moreno woos urban poor voters in Cebu City

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno returns to Barangay Mambaling in vote-rich Cebu, where he helped out families displaced by fire in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s back to Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City for Isko Moreno five days before election day.

The urban poor community is significant for the Manila mayor because back in November 2021, he had helped out some 900 families who lost property and belongings to a fire. Already a presidential candidate, Moreno distributed P10,000 each to the families.

On Wednesday, May 4, he returned, warmly welcomed by residents of all ages. He told the crowd that his Cebu City schedule for that day initially only involved a big concert-rally in the city proper. But he told organizers to include a visit to Barangay Mambaling. (CAMPAIGN TRAIL: On last week, Isko Moreno swings by Cebu and Leyte)

Parents brought their babies to Moreno for him to kiss. Elderly women sidled close for a selfie. Teenage boys shouted “two joints!” from atop the metal fence surrounding the basketball court where the Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet gave his roughly 20-minute speech.

Watch Moreno address the crowd in this video. – Rappler.com