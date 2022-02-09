WATCH: Isko Moreno’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

'MAY RESIBO.' Isko Moreno speaks at his campaign kick-off rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan on February 8, 2022. Rappler

The Manila mayor's speech packs emotional punches as he asks voters to give him a chance to deliver decisive, energetic leadership

MANILA, Philippines – “I can get things done,” Manila Mayor Isko Moreno declared as he kicked off his official 2022 campaign for the Philippine presidency on Tuesday, February 8.

It was his pitch to a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, hopeful for economic recovery, torn by inequality, and jaded by corruption scandals.

Moreno, his party Aksyon Demokratiko, and his supporters painted the Kartilya ng Katipunan blue as he launched a presidential bid centered on his promise of youthful, energetic leadership that produces results.

Aiming his rhetoric at the two candidates ahead of him in voter preference surveys, Moreno presented himself as the viable alternative to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Leni Robredo, whom he portrayed as the embodiment of elitist politics that has held back the country.

Moreno’s roughly half-hour speech was measured but emotional as he wove visceral descriptions of his impoverished childhood with promises of speedy, decisive leadership. The 47-year-old candidate deliberately left out technical discussions on policy and platform, choosing to go for the gut and tug at the heartstrings.

