WATCH: Isko woos Cavite, says Remulla’s ‘800,000’ Marcos votes ‘just a promise’

Rappler brings you the sights and sounds of Isko Moreno's Cavite campaign events

CAVITE, Philippines – Presidential candidate Isko Moreno, running mate Willie Ong, and their senatorial slate barnstorm the vote-rich province of Cavite on Friday, March 18.

Can the survey No. 3 get votes in a province where two of his rivals have already made headway – Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the endorsement of Governor Jonvic Remulla, and Vice President Leni Robredo with a mammoth rally in General Trias City?

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada brings you the sights and sounds of Moreno’s Cavite events which include a motorcade from Bacoor to Kawit and a campaign rally held in front of the historic Aguinaldo Shrine.

In a related video, watch how Moreno sought to take down presidential race frontrunner Marcos Jr. in his speech at the rally.

– Rappler.com