Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
14 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

WATCH: Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay, gains endorsement of PH’s biggest stars

Rappler.com
WATCH: Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay, gains endorsement of PH’s biggest stars
These stars include Vice Ganda and Regine Velasquez

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo, the lone female presidential contender, stages a massive show of force in Pasay City in the National Capital Region. (READ: Robredo’s marching orders to 412,000 in Pasay: Open your hearts, fight fake news)

With just two weeks left before the May 9 polls, Robredo issues her marching orders before some 412,000 “Kakampink” supporters: Fight fake news, continue their house-to-house efforts, and practice “radical love.”

She gains the endorsement of the biggest names in the Philippine entertainment industry, including Vice Ganda and Regine Velasquez.

Watch this report by Mara Cepeda. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

Leni Robredo