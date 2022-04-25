WATCH: Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay, gains endorsement of PH’s biggest stars

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo, the lone female presidential contender, stages a massive show of force in Pasay City in the National Capital Region. (READ: Robredo’s marching orders to 412,000 in Pasay: Open your hearts, fight fake news)

With just two weeks left before the May 9 polls, Robredo issues her marching orders before some 412,000 “Kakampink” supporters: Fight fake news, continue their house-to-house efforts, and practice “radical love.”

She gains the endorsement of the biggest names in the Philippine entertainment industry, including Vice Ganda and Regine Velasquez.

Watch this report by Mara Cepeda. – Rappler.com