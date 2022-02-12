WATCH: Leody de Guzman releases campaign jingle ‘Manggagawa Naman’

LABOR LEADER. Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody de Guzman speaks to a crowd of supporters during the kick-off rally of the Partido Lakas ng Masa for the May polls, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani on February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Partido Lakas ng Masa bet Leody de Guzman has released his campaign jingle which seeks to convince voters to choose a labor leader to be their next chief executive.

On Friday, February 11, De Guzman launched his campaign song, “Manggagawa Naman,” which is also his campaign slogan. Artist Adrian Jimenez penned the song, according to De Guzman’s campaign team.

One of the lines in De Guzman’s jingle scored President Rodrigo Duterte.“Manggagawa naman para sa pagbabago, samahan ninyo kaming mga sawa sa panggagago. ‘Wag na nating tangkilikin ang kanin na nasa baso at ang pang-uuto ng berdugong nasa palasyo,” the lyrics read.

(It’s now the worker’s time for change. Join us, us who now refuse to be taken for fools. Let’s reject poverty and the deception of the executioner in the Palace.)

Aside from their platforms anchored on reforms in the economy, politics, and social development, De Guzman and running mate Walden Bello are running to fight the so-called “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil.” For the 2022 polls, the pair is facing the dictator’s son and presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Duterte’s daughter, vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

De Guzman’s jingle also highlighted his rejection of so-called “elitist politics.”

“Sa manggagawa naman ang manibela ipahawak hindi sa mga trapong lagi kang pinapahamak. Silang kapag nanalo at sa trono nakatapak. Burgis na kapitalista lamang ang makikinabang,” the lyrics say.

(Let a worker take the wheel, not traditional politicians who would put your life in jeopardy, those who, if they would, would also allow capitalists to reap benefits.)

As part of their platforms, De Guzman and Bello want to push for a wealth tax, which aims to impose a one-time 20% tax on the country’s richest families. According to De Guzman, if he would be elected but the Congress rejects his proposed law, he would mobilize a people’s initiative. – Rappler.com.