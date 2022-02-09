WATCH: Leody de Guzman’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

FOR WORKERS. Presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody de Guzman speaks to a crowd of supporters during the kick-off rally of the Partido Lakas ng Masa for the May polls, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani on February 8, 2022.

The labor leader’s impromptu speech focuses on his desire as a labor leader to help his fellow workers

MANILA, Philippines – Labor leader and presidential candidate launched his campaign at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City on Tuesday, February 8, the first day of the campaign period for national candidates.

According to De Guzman’s camp, the presidential candidate and running mate Walden Bello chose the site to further promote their anti-Marcos stance. During his impromptu speech, De Guzman addressed his supporters, which are mostly workers, and said the laborers are his inspiration to run for the country’s highest post.

“Sila (ang mga manggagawang inalipusta) ang aking inspirasyon. Sila ang dahilan kung bakit patuloy akong nakikipaglaban (They, the oppressed workers, are my inspiration. They are the reason why I keep fighting),” the Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet said.

De Guzman added that he knows how it feels like to be a worker. The presidential candidate has over three decades of experience as a labor leader.

“Dahil mula sa simula, ramdam ko kung papaano ang mga manggagawa…inaapi nang iilang mga bilyonaryo at kapitalista sa ating bayan. ‘Yan ay klaro (Because from the very beginning, I’ve felt the workers’ plight… how they’ve been oppressed by billionaires and the capitalists of this country. That is clear),” De Guzman added.

The labor leader also pointed out that the country’s problems are caused by the government run by capitalists. De Guzman added that the upcoming national elections are the chance for ordinary people to bring change.

De Guzman’s campaign launch lasted for over three hours. The event also pushed through despite the absence of their campaign permit. – Rappler.com