LIVESTREAM: De Guzman-Bello’s miting de avance

The tandem of presidential candidate labor leader Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello will hold their miting de avance on Wednesday, May 4, at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

De Guzman, the standard bearer of the Partido Lakas ng Masa, will make his last pitch to his supporters five days before the May 9 polls.

Despite lagging behind presidential surveys, the labor leader continued to promote his pro-labor platform during the course of the campaign period.

De Guzman and Bello will be joined by their Senate slate, Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D’Angelo.

Bookmark this page to watch the live event on May 4, Wednesday at 6 pm. – Rappler.com