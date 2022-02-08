LIVESTREAM: Leody de Guzman launches 2022 presidential campaign

Bookmark this page to watch the live launch of De Guzman and Bello’s campaign on Tuesday, February 8, at 6:00 pm

MANILA, Philippines – In his first bid for the presidency, aspiring president and labor leader Leody de Guzman will officially launch his campaign at the historical Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on February 8, 2021.

De Guzman is banking on the support of laborers and workers with his three decades of work as a labor leader. The aspiring president is running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM).

The PLM bet is vying for the highest post with his running mate, Laban ng Masa chairperson Walden Bello. Initially, before the filing of candidacy, Bello’s party launched a signature campaign to encourage the former Akbayan representative to run for president. Bello, later on settled as De Guzman’s running mate.

During the announcement of their platforms in October 2021, De Guzman and Bello promised to uphold their agenda anchored in economic, political, and social development. The pair also aims to fight the “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil.”

Bookmark this page to watch the live launch of De Guzman and Bello’s campaign on Tuesday, February 8, at 6:00 pm. – Rappler.com