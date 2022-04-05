LIVESTREAM: Manila mayoral candidates’ forum

As candidates for local races in the 2022 Philippine elections continue campaigning, it is important for voters to engage with candidates and be informed of programs and plans relevant to their cities and constituents.

The Manila mayoral candidates’ forum aims to assist Manila voters in making informed decisions. Organized by the Task Force Safe Schools together with the DLSU Committee on National Issues and Concerns and the La Salle Institute of Governance – in partnership with Rappler and De La Salle Santiago Zobel School – the forum will be held at the De La Salle University Henry Sy Sr. Grounds on Wednesday, April 6, at 3 pm.

Expected to attend are candidates Atty. Alex Lopez, Gen. Elmer Jamias, at Mr. Amado Bagatsing. Incumbent Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, daughter of late Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, Cristina Lim Raymundo, and independent candidate Onofre Abad were also invited to the event.

Bookmark this page to watch the forum live. – Rappler.com