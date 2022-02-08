LIVESTREAM: Manny Pacquiao launches 2022 presidential campaign

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao will officially launch his presidential campaign in his hometown, General Santos City, on Tuesday, February 8.

Pacquiao will be joined by his running mate, Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, and some of those part of his senatorial slate. Media personality Raffy Tulfo and former Eastern Samar governor Lutgardo Barbo are expected to be there.

The event will start at 5 pm on Tuesday after the caravan around General Santos City.

– Rappler.com