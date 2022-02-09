WATCH: Ping Lacson’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

2022 POLLS. Presidential aspirant Senator Ping Lacson, running mate Senate President Tito Sotto with senate hopeful former PNP chief Guilermo Eleazar kick-off their campaign for the May polls at the Imus Grandstand in Cavite on February 8, 2022.

Senator Panfilo Lacson launches his second bid for the presidency from his home province of Cavite. Watch his full speech here.

MANILA, Philippines – From his home turf, Senator Panfilo Lacson launched his campaign for the presidency on Tuesday, February 8, counting on the vote-rich province of Cavite to boost his bid for Malacañang in May 2022.

This is Lacson’s second shot at the presidency, after first vying for the post in 2004.

Eighteen years later, Lacson is no longer just the first-time senator or former police chief who went up against former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Fernando Poe Jr. He now positions himself as a seasoned lawmaker backed by decades of experience from different positions in government that, he says, place him a notch above other candidates.

Lacson is running with longtime colleague Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is vying for the vice presidency. Together, they boast a combined 83 years in public service.

Their battle cry, Lacson said, is this: “Aayusin ang gobyerno para maging maayos ang buhay ng mga Pilipino.” (We will clean up the government to improve the lives of Filipinos.)

Watch Lacson’s full speech here on Rappler. – Rappler.com