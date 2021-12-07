WATCH: Robredo steps into Marcos territory, counts on ‘Kakampinks’

Supporters of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo are going all out for her despite the odds in Baguio city

Two months since filing her candidacy for president, Vice President Leni Robredo visits Baguio, a city belonging to Marcos-dominated “Solid North” territory.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, her rival and the late dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., defeated her in Baguio City by a huge margin. Now, they are facing off again for the highest post in the land in 2022.

Robredo is banking on her dedicated volunteers – her “Kakampinks” – to help campaign in Baguio City. Watch the full report on Rappler. – Rappler.com