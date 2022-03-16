WATCH: Sara Duterte says supporters should ‘be kind’ to the anti-Duterte

SARA DUTERTE. Vice-presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte with several of UniTeam's candidates for the Senate meet supporters inside the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on March 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – While the “burger story” – vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s take on the old Filipino salawikain – isn’t always comprehensible, depending on the audience, her words at a campaign rally in Pasay City were clear: her supporters should be kind even to those who are against the Duterte family.

“Kapag kayo ay binato, pinahiya, binatikos, cinancel, binoycott dahil tumulong kayo, sumuporta kayo, nangampanya kayo, at nagpakita kayo ng pagmamahal sa pamilyang Duterte, sabi ng Bibliya ay…batuhin ng burger. Maging mabait tayo sa mga tao na hindi sumusuporta sa atin. Patuloy lang po ang panawagan natin ng pagkakaisa para sa ating bansa,” she said to conclude her speech at a gathering of community leaders in Pasay City on Wednesday, March 16.

(If you’re attacked, shamed, criticized, boycotted because you helped, supported, campaigned, or showed up for the Duterte family, the Bible says…throw them bread. Let us be kind to those who do not support us. We continue our call for unity.)

The “burger story” is one that Sara’s been turning to in the second month of the campaign. It usually caps her stump speech and begins with her referencing the Bible and the saying that if someone throws a stone at you, you must retaliate by throwing bread. The line is actually from the Bible but has also become a popular Filipino saying or salawikain: “Kapag binato ka ng bato, batuhin mo ng tinapay.”

But ironically, critics of the Dutertes, especially those of Sara’s father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are seldom recipients of kindness – if any at all. Critics – in politics, civil society, and media – have been harassed or attacked in the past.

Sara’s campaign speeches aren’t typically long, running for a maximum of 15 minutes most of the time. In her speech, she usually lays out what she says are the Filipinos’ main concerns: job creation following the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and peace and security. Duterte has said lockdowns should no longer be implemented and alert levels should be removed since the country already has a steady supply of masks and vaccines, and because anti-virals like molnupiravir are already available.

She’s promised in the past to strengthen the country’s law enforcement, although she has not said if that involves continuing or stepping up her father’s so-called “war on drugs” and controversial anti-communist task force.

Unity has been the battle cry in the campaign of survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte, even as they have yet to unveil a full platform.

Watch in full Duterte’s speech in Pasay City:

Play Video

– Rappler.com