[WATCH] #StoryOfTheNation: Livelihood, economy, and the 2022 polls

To capture the #StoryOfTheNation, MovePH and its partners ask Filipinos to talk about issues concerning economy and livelihood that they think the next set of leaders should act on

MANILA, Philippines – It’s only a few months away before the high-stakes 2022 Philippine elections.

To capture the #StoryOfTheNation, Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH and its partners asked Filipinos to talk about issues concerning economy and livelihood that they think the next set of leaders should act on.

Some stressed the importance of investing in the agriculture industry by paying attention to the needs and rights of fisherfolk and farmers, enforcing genuine land reform, ensuring job security and benefits for Filipino workers, and providing subsidies to small businesses.

Others, meanwhile, emphasized how future leaders must address the rising price of goods and having accessible and adequate infrastructure to aid productivity.

Know what Filipinos have to say in this #StoryOfTheNation video made in partnership with MovePH, #CourageON coalition, #PHVote coalition, Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan (SUKI) network, IBON Foundation, Center for Trade Union and Human Rights, Move as One Coalition, and Now You Know.

The video was premiered during MovePH’s #AtinAngPilipinas town hall on livelihood and economy in partnership with the aforementioned organizations. Check it out here.

How about you? What issues in livelihood and economy do you want future leaders to act on? Share your thoughts online with the hashtags #AtinAngPilipinas and #PHVote. – Rappler.com