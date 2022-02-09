WATCH: Tito Sotto’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

2022 POLLS. Presidential aspirant Senator Ping Lacson, running mate Senate President Tito Sotto with senate hopeful former PNP chief Guilermo Eleazar kick-off their campaign for the May polls at the Imus Grandstand in Cavite on February 8, 2022.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III launches his bid for the vice presidency from the vote-rich province of Cavite. Watch his full speech here.

MANILA, Philippines – From the revolutionary grounds and vote-rich province of Cavite, Senate President Vicente Sotto III launched his bid for the vice presidency on Tuesday, February 8.

Sotto is running with longtime colleague Senator Panfilo Lacson, who takes his second shot at the presidency after first vying for the post in 2004. This is Sotto’s first official try for the vice presidency, after he was initially considered as Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s running mate in the 1998 polls.

From the Imus Grandstand, Sotto says he and Lacson vow to restore trust in the government – from the police to the courts. Sotto tells Filipinos that he and Lacson are the best people for the job, with their combined 83 years of experience giving them the know-how and insight to usher Filipinos out of a pandemic and decades-worth of loss due to corruption.

“Siguro ito na ‘yung pagkakataon namin ni Senator Ping Lacson. Kasi ng sinasabi nila, ‘yun daw pinakamadalim ay ‘yung bago magbukang liwayway,” Sotto said. (Maybe this is mine and Senator Ping Lacson’s time. As they say, it’s always darkest before the dawn.)

Watch Sotto's full speech here on Rappler.