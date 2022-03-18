WATCH: What does the Comelec debate venue look like?

Rappler's Dwight De Leon gives us a tour of the venue for the scheduled presidential and vice-presidential debates this weekend

MANILA, Philippines – The first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections is set on Saturday, March 19, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City.

For the presidential race, 9 out of the 10 candidates have confirmed their attendance in the debates. Only the late dictator’s son and his namesake Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be skipping the debate.

For the vice-presidential face-off, seven out of nine aspirants have submitted written commitment forms. House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza has formally declined to participate due to medical reasons. The vice-presidential debate will happen on Sunday, March 20, at the same venue.

What does the venue look like? Rappler’s Dwight De Leon gives us a tour. – Rappler.com