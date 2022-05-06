VLOG: Isko Moreno makes Leyte his last provincial campaign stop

'Basta Bisaya, Isko!' shout Isko Moreno supporters in Southern Leyte, where the governor has promised majority of his province's votes for Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno devoted his last day of campaigning outside Metro Manila to wooing voters in Leyte, a bailiwick of the Marcoses in the Visayas.

On Thursday, May 5, the 47-year-old presidential bet visited two places in Southern Leyte: Maasin City, birth place of President Rodrigo Duterte, and Sogod. He then headed to Tacloban City for a concert-rally in its RTR Plaza.

Leyte, including Ormoc City and Tacloban City, has over 1.3 million registered voters. Southern Leyte has over 290,000 registered voters. Tacloban City is dominated by the Romualdezes, family of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s mother, Imelda.

Still, Moreno was able to meet with Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla and Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado, who hosted a breakfast for him and his slate.

Watch this recap of Moreno’s Leyte and Southern Leyte visits in this vlog filed by Rappler reporter Pia Ranada. – Rappler.com