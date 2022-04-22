Voices from the Regions: ‘Kakampinks’ in Marcos country

LIVE

Rappler sits with Robredo campaign volunteers in the so-called 'Solid North.'

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Campaign volunteer centers with pink banners have sprouted across Northern Luzon, the bastion of the Marcos clan.

Dynasties loyal to the late dictator’s family remain the region’s dominant political force four decades since the EDSA People Power revolt.



Despite the challenges, “kakampinks” have mobilized thousands in recent rallies for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Lately, the cry has been, “Awan ti Solid North (there is no Solid North).”



In this episode of Voices from the Regions, Rappler Head of Regions Inday Varona sits with former Philippine Commission on Women executive director Emmeline Verzosa and lawyer Jessie Vizcarra.



Verzosa is one of the conveners of the Robredo People’s Council in Ilocos Sur. She opened the grounds of their 148-year-old ancestral home in Vigan City for the “kakampinks” and is involved in the campaign center’s day-to-day operations.



Vizcarra, an anti-political dynasty and anti-corruption advocate, was a member of the defunct Save Ilocos Sur Alliance, a group that exposed corruption in the use of the province’s tobacco excise tax fund share.



They will talk about the challenges and developments of the Leni-Kiko campaign in heart of the Marcoses’ turf and the role of political dynasties in maintaining the cloak of a Solid North for Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship Awardee Sherwin de Vera will also talk about the political landscape in northern Luzon.



