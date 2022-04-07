Voices from the Regions: Margot Osmeña and her bid for Cebu City mayor

Tune in at 7 pm on Friday, April 8, to watch the full episode

CEBU, Philippines – Should Margot Osmeña win as Cebu City mayor in the May 2022 elections, she would become the first woman to lead the Visayas’ premier city since it was chartered in 1937.

Osmeña is a former Cebu City councilor and the wife of former mayor Tommy Osmeña.



Before the child rights’ advocate became a local politician, she worked in banking and finance.

She is running again for public office after her third term as city councilor ended in 2019.

She will be running against incumbent mayor Mike Rama.

In this episode of Voices from the Regions, Rappler’s Cebu Bureau Correspondent John Sitchon sits down with Osmeña to discuss what her first 100 days in office would look like, and what she thinks are the city’s most urgent issues.

Tune in at 7 pm on Friday, April 8, to watch the full episode. – Rappler.com



Watch previous Voices from the Regions episodes here: