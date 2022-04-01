Voices from the Regions: Robredo’s pink campaign in Northern Mindanao

Tune in at 7 pm on Friday evening to watch the full episode

Something in Vice President Leni Robredo’s trip to Cagayan de Oro was a bit strange.

Before she left Cagayan de Oro for Lanao del Norte, she sat down with Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno.

Moreno was the first local chief executive in Mindanao to declare support for the vice president.

The mayor is now running for governor again in Misamis Oriental. He held this post for nine years before winning as CDO mayor in 2013.

Before Robredo met Moreno on Thursday, March 31, she met with Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez and Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Juliette Uy.

Rodriguez and Moreno don’t see eye to eye, and Uy is a political rival of the Cagayan de Oro mayor. Yet they are able to agree to support the unique, volunteer-driven campaign of Robredo.

In this episode of Voices from the Regions, Rappler’s Mindanao Bureau Coordinator Herbie Gomez discusses the movement of the Robredo campaign in Northern Mindanao with Inday Espina-Varona, Rappler’s regional bureau head, and Moreno.

Tune in at 7 pm on Friday evening to watch the full episode. – Rappler.com