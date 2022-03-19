BOSES NG KALYE: What do Cebuanos look for in a leader?

Rappler asks voters in Cebu City about what issues matter to them, what they look for in a leader, and who they're considering to vote for president in the May 9, 2022 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III, and incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte all won overwhelmingly here in vote-rich Cebu when they ran for the nation’s highest office.



Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo had managed to get over 800,000 votes in Cebu, while rival Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. got only 307,000 votes when they both ran for vice president in 2016.

As of February, Cebu has at least 3,288,778 registered voters.

Will Robredo be able to pull off the same win over current survey frontrunner Marcos as she did in 2016? Or will she have to work harder to convince Cebuanos that she deserves to be president? And what do Cebuanos think about the other presidential candidates?

Rappler went around downtown Cebu City to ask voters about what issues matter to them, what they look for in a leader, and who they’re considering to vote for president in the May 9, 2022 elections. – Rappler.com