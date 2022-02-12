‘Vote for good governance, not personalities,’ Fil-Ams urge

BACK TO BASICS. AV David of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns conducts an education workshop for Fil-Am youths who want to learn about their roots.

It was a crisp September morning in New York when Peggy Ang found out via Twitter that Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was running for president. By midday, she was at the Philippine consulate on 5th Avenue registering as an overseas voter, almost 30 years after she moved from the Philippines to New York as a student.

“I’m from the generation that overthrew the Marcos dictatorship. I can’t allow it to be forgotten in my lifetime,” said the 52-year-old Filipino-American who is now a C-suite executive at a Fortune 500 company.

“It’s a wake-up call to imperfect citizens like myself to be more active.”

Indeed, the wake-up call is ringing throughout the Fil-Am community, whose members are rising up in support of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Here in Maryland last December,” said 78-year-old Jonathan Melegrito, who migrated to the US in 1965, “we organized a pink caravan for Leni, expecting 10 cars. Fifty-five showed up. Fil-Ams are sick and tired of the Marcos and Duterte authoritarian style of governance. The Filipino people need responsible leadership.”

A journalist by profession, Melegrito volunteers for Akbayan North America, the US Pinoys for Good Governance, and a consortium of other organizations that are harnessing the growing energy of the community to encourage engagement in the election.

The groups’ volunteers meet every Sunday. Some cold-call voters to impress upon them how crucial the upcoming election is and to encourage them to vote for competent and honest governance. Others donate cash. Yet others counter false narratives proliferating on social media through chats with relatives and friends in the Philippines and elsewhere. All volunteers recruit 10 more volunteers, ensuring that the network is ever-expanding.

“If you value justice and peace, you can’t help but get involved,” said volunteer Peachic Dominado, a 62-year-old nurse who has been living and working in the Washington DC area since 1999. She supports the cause by personally reaching out to family and friends to vote for Leni, which “actually makes a big difference because Filipinos respond best to one-on-one conversations.” She also assists Fil-Am millennials and Gen Zs who do much of the planning and organization work.

“The stakes are high,” said 37-year-old Lora Nicolas Olaes, one of the millennials Dominado is talking about. A New York-based artist who has played Kim in Miss Saigon, Olaes is co-director of Young Global Filipinos for Leni.

“We’re up against the son of a dictator who’s still benefiting from ill-gotten wealth stolen from the country. Based on his track record, we know that if he wins, we’re in for yet more corruption and extrajudicial killings,” she said.

On a cold January night, Young Global Filipinos for Leni hosted a webinar of around 150 Fil-Ams for a discussion about the documentary The Kingmaker, spotlighting interview clips of some of Marcos’ one-line zingers. (On the human rights victims of the Marcos dictatorship demanding justice: “They just want money.” On his return from exile: “I can’t come home in coach. I always ride first class.” On his billions: “None of my wealth is ill-gotten.”)

They also organize other youth-targeted activities like quarantine karaoke, and maintain an active Facebook page rich with content, like interviews with candidates’ children Jillian Robredo and Frankie Pangilinan.

“Our goal,” Olaes said, “is not just to provide supporters language to use when convincing undecided voters but also to give them a sense that they belong to a tribe so they feel strong through the campaign.”

Post-elections, too

Olaes and other Fil-Ams acknowledge that, thanks to the deluge of democracy-plaguing disinformation on Facebook that has aided authoritarian figures across the world, the Leni camp faces an uphill battle. Is it a lost cause?

“We’re organized for the post-election period too,” said AV David, a 32-year-old data engineer in Dallas who volunteers for the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON), which conducts disaster relief and promotes immigrant rights.

NAFCON also advocates for increased accountability of Philippine officials, and with other Fil-Am associations lobbies the US Congress to ratify the Philippine Human Rights Act, which will suspend US security assistance to the Philippines until violence against the political opposition stops and the perpetrators are brought to justice.

On a recent evening, a hundred or so young Fil-Ams, including 23-year-old Frances Cava Humphrey, met via Zoom to fine-tune their political plans, which leverage their US base to create pressure for change in the Philippines. US-born to a Filipina mom and American dad, Humphrey first learned about the Philippines through community events – church activities, Independence Day festivities – which she attended with her grandparents while growing up in a predominantly white area of Dallas.

“The Fil-Am culture is distinct from the Filipino culture,” said Humphrey, who sometimes spends upwards of eight hours a week volunteering for Malaya Movement, which conducts webinars to help Fil-Ams understand what’s at stake in the upcoming elections and encourages them to vote on the basis of issues rather than personalities. “But our struggles are intertwined.”

“Fil-Ams know that their existence in the diaspora – one of the biggest in the world – is a direct result of the poor governance and socioeconomic problems of the Philippines,” said Yves Nibungco, 33, Malaya Movement’s national coordinator.

“And now that we exist in a place from where we can help change things, we’re doing just that,” said Humphrey. – Rappler.com