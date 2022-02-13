In vote-rich Quezon City, Kakampinks showed up big for ‘Len-Len’

SHOW OF FORCE. Quezon City went all out for Vice President Leni Robredo, running mate, Senator Francis u201cKikou201d Pangilinan, and their senatorial slate at the Leni-Kiko Proclamation Rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle on February 13, 2022.

Presidential bet Leni Robredo alludes to the 'Len-Len' series mocking her work ethic, and says she draws strength from her Kakampinks to continue working 18 hours a day just to campaign

MANILA, Philippines – A huge wave of pink descended upon the heart of Quezon City on Sunday, February 13, and the fired up crowd was chanting one name: “Leni! Leni! Leni!”

To say that the Philippines’ most vote-rich city gave a rockstar welcome to Robredo is an understatement, as thousands of her “Kakampink” supporters flocked to the sprawling Quezon Memorial Circle just to see a glimpse of the lone female presidential candidate in the 2022 presidential race.

Robredo’s truck inched slowly through the pink swarm that gathered for her at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in what her supporters has described as “Pink Sunday” rally.

Riding the vehicle beside Robredo were her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and three female city councilors all clad in Robredo’s signature color pink: Peachie de Leon, Mayen Juico, and Marivic Co-Pilar.

The crowd’s excitement was palpable, as they waved their pink ribbons, balloons, and posters up in the air as Robredo’s motorcade passed them by.

If Robredo is to be believed, over 20,000 people showed up for her on Sunday. Organizers pegged the crowd estimate to be even higher at 50,000, but the Quezon City Police District said “more or less 7,000” people were present.

Inside the Liwasang Aurora covered court, Robredo thanked the audience for their overwhelming support for her.

She then alluded to the viral “Len-Len” series created to mock her work ethic, which sees Robredo working 18 hours a day in her quest to go above and beyond the mandate of the Office of the Vice President (OVP). The OVP has drawn widespread praise for running effective pandemic response programs despite its measly budget.

The “Len-Len” series is starred by Senator Imee Marcos, sister of leading presidential candidate and late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Robredo said she continues to work 18 hours a day in a bid to strengthen her uphill climb to the presidency. She is a far second placer from frontrunner Marcos Jr. in pre-election surveys.

“Para po sa inyo, talagang sinisipagan namin. Alam po natin, alam po natin na marami tayong kailangang trabahuhin, pero ‘yung pinapakita ‘nyong pagmamahal, ‘yun ‘yung nagbibigay sa amin ng lakas, para araw-araw, gigising nang maaga, more than 18 hours magtatrabaho,” said Robredo.

(For you, I am working extra hard. We know that we have a lot of work to do, but the love that you have shown me has been giving me strength, so that every day, I would wake up early and work more than 18 hours a day.)

The crowd roared, chanting Robredo’s name for the nth time.

“Alam ko na marami dito mas mahaba pang oras kaysa sa 18 hours ang tinatrabaho. Pero ginagawa po natin ‘yan para mas maraming mga kababayan natin ang makausap natin,” she added.

(I know many of you here work for more than 18 hours a day. But we are doing this to make sure we get to talk to a lot of our countrymen.)

WATCH: This is the crowd of Kakampinks who welcomed Robredo at Quezon Memorial Circle this morning. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/UdiAo1VaBX — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) February 13, 2022

In her speech, Robredo repeated her promise to get rid of the “old and rotten” politics that has plagued the country for generations.

The presidential candidate argued her push for a “matino at mahusay” or a decent and excellent governance would ensure the welfare of all Filipinos – even those on the margins of society.

It’s a homage to the tsinelas leadership or the accessible and people-centered brand of governance that her late husband Jesse Robredo was known for when he was Naga City mayor.

And this isn’t just a promise she is making, said Robredo, as her consistent and corruption-free track record at the OVP already speaks of what she can do if she becomes the next president.

“Ang sinasabi po natin ngayon: Meron tayong resibo. Nung ako po ay nahalal bilang Pangalawaang Pangulo, hindi naging hadlang yung kawalan ng mandato, kawalan ng pera ng ating opisina para hindi kami makatulong,” Robredo said.

(What we are saying now is this: We already have the receipts. When I was elected as Vice President, I did not allow our lack of mandate and our lack of funds to get in the way of helping people.)

Joining Robredo on stage were her running mate Pangilinan, and her senatorial candidates Teddy Baguilat Jr., Chel Diokno, Risa Hontiveros, Sonny Matula, Antonio Trillanes IV, and Richard Gordon, a guest candidate in Robredo’s slate. Lawyer Dino de Leon, representative of detained opposition senator Leila de Lima, also joined them.

A show of force

The Kakampinks presence at the Quezon Memorial Circle was undoubtedly a show of force in the city that boasts over 1.4 million registered voters for the May polls.

Quezon City is rich in votes and even richer in local drama. In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo lost in this city with 297,999 votes against Marcos’ 412.681. Then-Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who has repeatedly belittled Robredo’s capability to lead, also won for president in Quezon City in 2016.

Fast forward six years later, Marcos is now being backed by Quezon City mayoralty candidate and Anakalusugan Representative Mike Defensor, Mayor Joy Belmonte’s bitter enemy in her reelection bid.

Before Robredo met with her supporters at Quezon Memorial Circle, she first had a brief meeting with Belmonte and other officials in city hall.

Most of the councilors who showed up were wearing pink. Belmonte was wearing a pinkish-red top, but has still not endorsed any presidential candidate.

Belmonte’s ally and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto is the son of vice presidential candidate and Senate President Vicente Sotto, whose standard-bearer is Senator Panfilo Lacson.

A few day ago, Gian Sotto said Belmonte “supports” the Lacson-Sotto tandem, but she still has not given her categorical endorsement.

Even though she did not get Belmonte’s endorsement on Sunday, Robredo was undeterred. She still thanked the Quezon City mayor for all the help Belmonte extended to the organizers of the “Pink Sunday” rally.

For Robredo, the true strength of her campaign is on the ordinary Filipinos who have been showing up and going all out for her presidential campaign.

As she closed her speech, Robredo told her Kakampinks in Quezon City: “Eighty-five days na lang po mula ngayong araw. Tara na, ipanalo na natin ito!”

(As of today, we only have 85 days left. So come on, let us win this.) – Rappler.com