WATCH: Joaquin Domagoso on bashers and why his dad should be president

FATHER AND SON. Joaquin Domagoso joins campaign trail in Cebu.

Isko Moreno Campaign Team

Isko Moreno's son explains how he deals with criticism on social media and what he wishes people would understand about his father

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-year-old actor Joaquin Domagoso needed no prodding in the matter of helping his father, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, campaign for the presidency all over the country.

He is now a common sight in Moreno’s campaign rallies, jumping onstage with rapper Range 999, asking the crowd to light up their smart phones for his dad, leading in chanting his name, and flashing the “two joints” hand sign with gusto. Joaquin, observes Moreno, shares his good rapport with crowds, just as he carries the name of the Manila Mayor’s late father, who worked as a stevedore in Manila’s pier to raise his son.

Watch these two excerpts from Rappler’s sit-down interview with Joaquin and Mayor Moreno in Butuan City last April 18.

– Rappler.com

Pia Ranada is a senior reporter for Rappler covering Philippine politics and environmental issues. For tips and story suggestions, email her at pia.ranada@rappler.com.
