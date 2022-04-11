WATCH: Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

'Ganito ang itsura ng totoong unity,' Pascual says amid footage of the packed, pink rallies in support of Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Piolo Pascual has announced his support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for the presidency in the May 2022 elections.

In a short video uploaded on his official social media accounts on Monday, April 11, Pascual talked about the importance of unity, and how it allows Filipinos to help each other out in difficult times, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video then segues to footage of the packed, pink rallies in support of Robredo across the Philippines.

“Ganito ang itsura ng totoong unity (This is what real unity looks like),” he says, a soft jab at Robredo’s main rival, dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos Jr., whose campaign message centers around the term “unity.”

“Ang totoong pagkakaisa ay isang pangako na walang maiiwan, lahat tayo magkakasabay na humahakbang para sa pangarap na lipunan…. Hindi ito ‘yung pagkakaisa ng mga political dynasty para sa sarili nilang interes,” Pascual goes on.

(True unity is the promise that no one gets left behind, that everyone moves together to fulfill society’s hopes…. This is not the unity forged among political dynasties for their own interests.)

“Iisa lang ang taong nagpakita at nagparamdam niyan sa atin sa loob ng napakaraming taon: si Leni Robredo lang. At si Leni Robredo lang ang tanging iboboto kong pangulo ngayong eleksiyon,” he concludes.

(Only one person has shown this and made this felt all these years: only Leni Robredo. And it is only Leni Robredo whom I’ll be voting for president this coming elections.)

Pascual has been supportive of Robredo from the beginning of her vice presidency:

While he did not officially endorse anyone for president in 2016, Pascual admitted in an interview with Pep.ph that he was in support of then-Davao mayor and current President Rodrigo Duterte, though he had not been allowed to make any official statements at the time. – Rappler.com