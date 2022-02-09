WATCH: Walden Bello’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

VP CANDIDATE. Vice Presidential candidate former Akbayan partylist Representative Prof. Walden Bello delivers a speech during the kick-off rally of Partido Lakas ng Masa bets for the May elections, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani on February 8, 2022.

Bello says the biggest challenge now is the looming leadership of a Marcos and a Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Known for his controversial statements against other candidates, vice presidential candidate Walden Bello remained feisty in his speech during their campaign launch on Tuesday, February 8.

Bello, running mate of Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman, cursed again at dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr during his speech at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City. Late last year, Bello cursed at the dictator’s son on live television.

The Laban ng Masa (LNM) chairperson also accused Marcos Jr. of stealing their color “red.” The color has long been associated with progressive movements.

Bello also noted that the biggest challenge for the country at present is the looming Marcos-Duterte leadership. Marcos Jr. runs for president, while President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte, vies for vice presidency.

“Ang pinakamalaking hamon ay ang pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ng mga Marcos at Duterte…Ang kaisa-isang paraan para masugpo ang pang-aakit sa isang desperadong bansa na bumalik sa nakaraang bangungot ng diktadura ay… paglikha ng kinabukasan na nararapat para sa kanila,” Bello said.

(The biggest challenge of this election is the possible return of the Marcoses and Dutertes in power. The best way to stop a desperate country from being lured by them to return to the dark chapter of dictatorship is to create a better future for Filipinos.)

The LNM chairperson and former lawmaker called other candidates’ platforms as mere slogans. Bello added that “democratic socialism” is what the country needs to solve societal concerns. – Rappler.com