WeDecide homestretch: ‘Tougher competition’ between top 2 bets Marcos Jr., Robredo

Political analysts say Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's 'rookie mistake' of lack of 'message discipline' is hurting his campaign

MANILA, Philippines – With a little over two weeks before the highly divisive national elections, political experts said that the remaining days will be a “tougher competition” between the top two presidential candidates – late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Time is of the essence. We are in the finals. And this is just a contest between the top two. [It’s] no longer a contest for number 3, 4, or 5. This is the final stretch of the campaign. We will see a tougher competition between the top two candidates,” said De La Salle University (DLSU) professor and political analyst Julio Teehankee during the #WeDecide: First 100 days interviews panel discussion on Friday, April 22.

The panel was joined by Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, DLSU professor and Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes, DLSU professor Francisco Magno, Rappler campaign reporters, and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who had done one-on-one in-depth interviews with four of the presidential bets.

Marcos Jr. has been leading the surveys with Robredo trailing behind him by a wide margin. Though Robredo’s survey ratings have improved from 15% to 24% in the latest survey done by Pulse Asia, the late dictator’s son is still way way ahead with 56%, though a 4-point drop from his February 2022 numbers.

“The challenge for the frontrunner is to maintain his numbers. Time is on his side at this point. If he wins, sadly, history was on his side. The challenge for VP Leni is really how to convert the warm bodies, her people-powered campaign, into actual survey numbers and votes on election day,” Tehankee said.

‘Rookie mistake’

One of the things that the panel agreed on was that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s “inconsistent” messaging was hurting his campaign.

Magno said that Moreno should have stuck to his messaging as an “alternative candidate to the warring faction.” But then on Easter Sunday, April 17, Moreno had a joint press conference with two other presidential candidates and were seen as ganging up on their lone female rival. He even challenged Robredo to withdraw from the race.

“This is what you call rookie mistake…. Ang kulang sa kanya ay tawag sa ‘message discipline’…. Dapat stick to the narrative,” Teehankee said. (What he lacks is what we call “message discipline”…. He should stick to the narrative.)

Ressa commended Moreno’s good speaking skills. “What was interesting is he is a good speaker – he’s articulate, he’s performative, and a lot of things he said, he presents it well,” she said.

Magno agreed with Ressa, saying, “What I’ve noticed in the interview is that Moreno highlighted his pandemic response…and he emphasized the use of data.”

Teehankee, however, said that Moreno could have finished his term as Manila mayor and then ran for president after. Moreno is on his first term as mayor, though he had also served as Manila vice mayor and councilor.

“He’s going to follow the model of Duterte from mayor to president. The big question that is being asked is can he take on a national position, without passing through other posts?” Vitug said.

‘Ain’t over until it’s over’

“As I always say, It ain’t over until it’s over. This has been one strange election season…. Even the ending, the end game will be a surprise for us,” Teehankee said.

On survey numbers, Holmes said that Marcos was able to rebrand himself as a “person who can unite the nation” despite him being a polarizing political figure. For Robredo to catch up, he said that the Vice President should get the support of those who trust President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has said he would remain neutral and not endorse any presidential candidate.

As the elections draw near, Teehankee had this message to the voting public: “Hindi ito laban ng dalawang pamilya. Ang tanong dito – pababalikin ba natin ang isang pamilya na hindi pa hinaharap ‘yung pagkukulang ng nakaraan? Hindi tayo maka-move on kasi hindi nila ina-admit.”

(This [election] is not about a battle between two families. The question here is do we allow that one family to reclaim their power without facing up to what they have done in the past? We can’t move on because they won’t admit this.) – Rappler.com

