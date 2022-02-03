Yes or no to the hot seat: Will your 2022 bet join debates?

Candidates can't be compelled to join debates and fora – but what does skipping these events say about them?

As the 2022 campaign period draws near, so are talk about debates and forums and whether candidates will be attending them.

In the Philippines, where a plurality-rule electoral system is in place, candidates aren’t required to join debates and fora, even the ones organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) itself.

The Commission has said it plans to hold 3 rounds of “back-to-back” debates, both for presidential and vice presidential candidates over a period of 3 months from the last week of February.

Like it did in 2016, the Comelec wants the debates to take place in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

To observers, analysts, and pundits, debates are crucial: they show a candidate’s mettle, grasp on issues, and are a potential tool to convince the undecided or draw voters away from one aspirant to another. For media, it’s just as important: it’s a safe, open space to ask questions and press on issues that are sometimes too complex to flesh out on the campaign trail.

For voters, debates and forums are a snapshot of the kind of leader and the brand of leadership they’ll be seeing in the next 6 years.

Ahead of the real start of the campaign period and the debates, Rappler asked those vying for the highest posts in the land: Will they be joining debates? What does it mean if a candidate skips debates?

We’ve compiled their answers, either from direct responses or via media interviews they’ve granted in 2022. Some answers have been edited for length.

PRO-LABOR. Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello during a protest on the celebration of the International Human Rights Day on December 10, 2021.

Leody de Guzman: YES

Will you attend the Comelec presidential and vice presidential debates? Why or why not?

Yes. I will participate. Tungkulin ng bawat kandidato na ipakilala ang kanyang sarili at kanyang plataporma sa masang botante upang magkaroon sila ng “informed choice” sa Mayo 2022. Ang mga debate at diskurso ay mas mainam na inoorganisa ng Comelec para sa “level playing field” para sa mga kandidato’t partidong kwalipikado ngunit kulang sa rekurso, lalo na yung ayaw magkaroon ng “utang na loob” sa mga makapangyarihang mga interes sa lipunan.

(It’s the responsibility of every candidate to introduce voters to themselves and their platform so that voters make an “informed choice” in May 2022. Debates and forums are best organized by Comelec so it’s a “level playing field” for candidates and parties that are qualified but lacking in resources, particularly those who don’t want to be indebted to people and groups with vested interests.)

What does it say about a candidate if he/she chooses to skip the Comelec debates?

Ang kandidato na nag aatubiling humarap sa debate ay mas mag uurong-sulong sa mas mabibigat na responsibilidad bilang mataas na opisyal ng bansa, o may itinatago sa sambayanan.

(A candidate who refuses to join debates is more likely to be indecisive in terms of their responsibility as an elected official of the country. That, or they have something to hide.)

Walden Bello: YES

I look forward to attending the COMELEC Vice Presidential debates, as well as any other debate, interview or event hosted for the upcoming elections. I eagerly anticipate the continuation of the exchange started in recent days between myself and Ms. Duterte, and the other VP candidates.

Anyone who dares put their name forward for the highest positions in the land should be subjected to extreme scrutiny, because the Filipino people deserve nothing less. A candidate who chooses to skip the debates deliberately is spitting in the face of the healthy discourse that ought to be at the heart of democracy.

Senators Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III file their COCs for President and Vice President in the May 2022 polls at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on October 6, 2021. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Panfilo Lacson: YES

It brings out the best and the worst among those seeking elective positions, whether national or local. It gives the voters the opportunity to know and analyze the candidates better, especially on serious matters that concern them, devoid of the usual politics of entertainment like song and dance numbers or jokes, if not dole-outs designed to mislead and confuse the public.

Tito Sotto: No response as of posting

Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte: No response as of posting

ECONOMIC PROPOSALS. Isko Moreno and his running mate Willie Ong speak at a press conference at the presentation of their ‘Bilis Kilos’ economic platform. Photo by Pia Ranada/Rappler

Isko Moreno: YES

Willie Ong: YES

Yes. Actually in 2019, I attended practically every one of the debates but ngayon kasi ang dami, masyadong marami, (this time, there are so many events) may Facebook page, Zoom… baka hindi ko ma-attendan lahat (I might not attend every single one), but all the major ones I will attend as much as I could.

(FPJ had a wide lead over incumbent president GMA at the time, but maybe because FPJ did not attend debates and interviews, it may have had an effect, that’s why the race got tighter at the end of the day.)

(Bonus) Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo: Debates attendance (or the lack thereof) could affect a candidate’s trajectory

(Banayo was asked how the disqualification case against Marcos could possible affect Moreno. He said what matters more is how a candidate performs in debates or media interviews during the campaign)

In 2004 for instance… makikita ‘nyo na napakalaki ng agwat ni FPJ kay incumbent president GMA (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo) noong panahong ito, pero siguro dahil si FPJ hindi nag-a-attend ng debates at interviews, maaaring nakaapekto ‘yon, so medyo naggitgitan ang labanan at the end of the day.

(FPJ had a wide lead over incumbent president GMA at the time, but maybe because FPJ did not attend debates and interviews, it may have had an effect, that’s why the race got tighter at the end of the day.)

Banayo has since apologized for the “gaffe,” following Senator Grace Poe’s reaction to the campaign strategist’s comments.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and running mate Buhay partylist Rep. Lito Atienza file their respective COCs for the 2022 national elections at the Harbour Garden Tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 1, 2021. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Manny Pacquiao: YES

I’m ready and excited to join any presidential debate. Itong mga debate ng mga gustong mamuno sa ating bansa ay isang magandang paraan upang aming mailahad ang aming saloobin, layunin at programa para sa bayan at para sa ating mga mamamayan. Maganda rin itong venue upang maipaalam natin sa atin mga kababayan ang mga bagay na ating mga nagawa na bago pa man tayo pumasok sa politika at kung ano ang ating mga gagawin pa para naman guminhawa ang buhay ng mga Pilipino. Ito na po ang panahon at pagkakataon para manalo ang mahihirap.

(Debates between those who want to lead this country is a good way for us to express our thoughts, our goals, and our programs for the country and our countrymen. It’s a good venue for us to tell our countrymen about what we’ve done even before we joined politics and what we’ve done to make their lives easier. It’s time and a chance for the poor to gain an advantage.)

Lito Atienza: YES

I am definitely participating because I’d like to be given the chance to explain everything that I have in mind for the people, for the country, and why I’m running for vice president with Manny Pacquiao. Hinihintay ko po ang pagkakataon na yan at gawin sanang paraan ay yung face-to-face saka yung personal debate. Merong ground rules at pwedeng magtanungan diretso from one to the other. Parang sa gayon ay mabulatlat natin ang buhay ng bawat isa upang walang maitago sa taumbayan.

(I’ll wait for the chance and I hope it happens face-to-face and in person. There should be ground rules so we can ask each other directly. That way, we’ll be able to scrutinize each other and make sure we hide nothing from voters.)

I wouldn’t even be happy pag walang debate. Sabi ni Bongbong [Marcos] ay hindi raw siya dadalo ng mga debate. Eh bakit ‘di ka dadalo? Ayaw mong matanong ka ng mga katunggali mo? Mga kalaban mo? Ayaw mong matanong ka ng mga mamamayan? Yung mga nagawa mo na at mga plano mong gawin? Maganda yung tanungin ka, sagutin mo. Pakilala ka. Although kilalang kilala na ang pamilyang Marcos pero may mga itatanong sayo, alam ko, ang taumbayan na kailangang linawagin mo at sagutin mo. Pag ‘di mo nasagot yan, eh malamang lamang di ka pasado sa pananaw ng marami. Eh ‘di ka mananalo.

(Marcos has said he doesn’t plan on attended debates. Why not? Doesn’t he want to field questions from his rivals? Doesn’t he want to answer questions from his countrymen? To talk about what you’ve done and what you plan to do? It’s good to be asked questions and for you to answer. Introduce yourself. While the Marcos family is well-known but I have questions, the voters have questions that need to be answered. If you can’t answer, you’ll fall short in the eyes of many. So how will you win?)

Yung mga hindi a-attend o ayaw ng debate, malamang lamang di makakasagot o may tinatago. Kaya ayaw umattend ng debate. Pag hindi umatend ng debate, hindi yan dapat iboto…. Don’t consider candidates who refuse to attend public debates during the campaign.

(Those who refuse to join debates are either unable to answer questions or have something to hide. That’s why they refuse to attend denates. If they don’t attend debates, they don’t deserve your vote.)

Robredo and Pangilinan in Pampanga.

Leni Robredo: YES

(Via Barry Guteirrez, her spokesperson) We believe that the debates are an important part of the election campaign, as it provides an opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates better — their position on key issues, their readiness to respond to concerns they will face as President. All candidates should attend the debates.

Avoiding the debates indicates a lack of confidence, and a lack of preparedness. Kung debate pa lang iiwas na, paanong maasahan na haharap sa mas mabigat na mga hamon sa pagka Pangulo? (If debates are something you avoid, how we trust you to handle the challenges of being President?)

(Robredo on historical revisionism in an ANC interview) Sana yung mga kandidato, i-submit yung sarili nila to debates. I-submit yung sarili nila to events or forums or may opportunity yung tao na i-confront sila about the many accusations against them. Kasi ‘pag hindi mo ito iko-confront, halimbawa yung Tallano gold, I think his lawyer was already confronted about that, and rather than say it is true, it is not true, ang sasabihin, hindi ko alam. Kung iiwas ka siguro dahil mataas na numbers ko, hindi ko na kailangang sagutin yan, o hindi ko na kailangang mag-appear dito, lugi yung taongbayan kasi di siya nagkakaroon ng opportunity to confront.

(I hope candidates submit themselves to debates. You need to attend events or forums or any opportunity for people to confront you with the allegations thrown against you. If you don’t confront – say Tallano gold – although [Marcos’] lawyer was already confronted about that, and rather than say ‘it is true, it is not true,’ they’ll say: ‘I don’t know.’ If you avoid debates because [your thinking is that] your numbers are high, you don’t need to to answer those questions, you don’t need to appear wherever, it’s the voters who get the short stick because they are robbed of their opportunity to confront.)

Kiko Pangilinan: YES

Yes we will participate in these debates. I consider attendance and participation in these debates as an obligation and a duty of every candidate. It is a show of respect for our voters and a recognition of our citizens’ right to information on matters of public interest that is enshrined in our constitution. – Rappler.com