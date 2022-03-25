In Zamboanga del Norte, Uy-Jalosjos rivalry heats up as local campaign period starts

Candidates of the Uy family and the Jalosjos family are pitted against each other in Zamboanga del Norte's local races

DAPITAN CITY, Philippines – For more than two decades now, the political rivalry in Zamboanga del Norte – the second poorest province in the country – has always been between two big families: the Jalosjos family led by “big brother” former congressman Romeo Jalosjos, and the Uys led by Governor Roberto Y. Uy.

The rivalry grew fiercer over the years. This election, the governor, who is on his last term, is invading the Jalosjoses’ bailiwick Dapitan, running for mayor against Romeo’s son, former congressman Seth Frederick Jalosjos.

Romeo fielded son Rommel to run for mayor in Dipolog, the Uys’ stronghold, against reelectionist Mayor Darel Dexter Uy – the son of the govenor and former Dipolog mayor Evelyn Tang-Uy.

Tang-Uy, whose image handlers want to project her as the province’s “nanay” (mother), is running for governor against Dapitan Mayor Rosalina Jalosjos, Romeo’s sister and who is already widely known in the province as “Nanay Nene.”

In the first of the province’s three districts, it is a battle between the juniors: Roberto “Pinpin” Uy Jr. against Zamboanga del Norte 1st District Representative Romeo Jalosjos Jr.

In the 2nd District, congresswoman Glona Labadlabad is seeking her last term unopposed. Although the Labadlabads are allies of the Uys, the Jalosjos family did not field a challenger because supposedly because of a “secret agreement” between the family and Mayor Rosendo Labadlabad, according to sources.

In the 3rd District, Romeo’s brother former congressman Cesar Jalosjos is running against neophyte Adrian Ian Amatong, the son of Representative Isagani Amatong, an ally of the Uys.

In terms of national candidates, the Jalosos family has been consistently supportive of the tandem of dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and presidential daughter Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte.

Governor Uy was among the governors who endorsed the presidential bid of Senator Bong Go, who later backed out of the race. The Uys support Duterte for vice president but the governor has yet to officially endorse a presidential candidate.

The Uys’ two biggest allies, the Amatongs and Labadlabads, are supporting Leni Robredo for president and Duterte for vice president.

“Magulo, ano po?” a local political observer said. “Yan and politika.” (It’s confusing, isn’t it? That’s politics.) – Rappler.com