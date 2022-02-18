Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu resigns due to health reasons

OVERSEER. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu takes over COVID-19 response in Cebu City.Photo by Gelo Litonjua/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has resigned due to health reasons, Malacañang confirmed on Friday, February 18.

“We wish Secretary Cimatu good health as he transitions from his decades-long and stellar service in government to private life,” the palace said in a statement.

Undersecretary Jim Sampuna was appointed as officer-in-charge.

Cimatu, a military man, was appointed as environment chief in 2017, after the Commission on Appointments rejected the late Gina Lopez from assuming the post.

Cimatu led the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, as well as the controversial cleanup of Boracay.

Meanwhile, Malacañang also confirmed the appointment of former environment undersecretary Benny Antiporda as senior deputy administrator of the National Irrigation Administration.

“We wish Senior Deputy Administrator Antiporda success in NIA, as it advances the government’s national irrigation program towards growth in the agriculture sector,” the palace said in a statement. – with reports from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com