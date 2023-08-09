Estate tax amnesty period extended until June 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A House lawmaker says the new deadline benefits some 920,000 Filipino families with unsettled estates

MANILA, Philippines – The deadline to avail of estate tax amnesty has been extended by another two years.

The bill for the extension, which hurdled Congress in May and was transmitted to Malacañang in July, lapsed into law on Saturday, August 5, because President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not sign it within 30 days of receiving a copy of the measure.

House ways and means panel chairperson Joey Salceda said his office was informed by the Palace about the bill’s enactment on Tuesday, August 8.

Republic Act No. 19956 extends the estate tax amnesty period until June 2025 and the period of deaths until May 2022.

Before this, the administration of Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo Duterte already extended the deadline from June 14, 2021 – the date set under Republic Act No. 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act – to June 14, 2023.

Salceda, a primary author who sponsored the bill in the plenary, hailed the bill’s passage.

“It will benefit some 920,000 Filipino families who have unsettled estates, many of whom include the 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries recently released from debt by President Marcos’ New Agrarian Emancipation Act,” he said in a statement.

“It has many improvements compared to the previous estate tax amnesty, especially as it makes the administrative requirements for filing much easier to comply with,” Salceda added.

A press release from his office noted that the measure allows electronic filing of applications, and reduces documentary requirements.

The bill has 57 primary authors in the House, but there was no doubt about its eventual passage, since Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos were among those who introduced it in the 19th Congress.

“Most of our country are still just recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amnesty deadline which was extended once already lapsed, that’s why we need a new law that would benefit many Filipino families,” Romualdez said on Wednesday, August 9. – Rappler.com