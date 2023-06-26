Evidence for graft charges vs ex-PNP chief Razon sufficient, says Sandiganbayan

Former top cop Avelino 'Sonny' Razon Jr. is being tried for allegedly colluding with businessmen who bid for PNP contracts while he was chief

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan, the Philippines’ anti-graft court, has determined that there is enough evidence to back up the indictment former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Avelino “Sonny” Razon Jr. for two counts each of malversation and graft.



The charges are related to alleged irregular procurement contracts in 2007 and 2008, when Razon was the PNP chief.



The court’s 4th division rejected Razon’s demurrer in a 272-page resolution promulgated on June 21.

In a motion filed on February 6, the former top cop had questioned the adequacy of the government’s evidence presented in the criminal information filed.

Similar pleas from defendants Police Colonels Emmanuel Ojeda, Victor Agarcio, and Reuel Leverne Labrado; Police Lieutenant Colonels Rainier Espina, Warlito Tubon, Henry Duque, and Edgar Paatan; Police Major Analee Forro; PNP Accounting Division chief Antonio Retrato; non-uniformed personnel Eulito Fuentes, Patricia Enaje, Maria Teresa Narcise, and Alex Barrameda; as well as traders/suppliers Harold Ong, Tyrone Ong, Pamela Pensotes, and Evangeline Bais were also denied.

The court granted demurrer to evidence, however, that were filed by Police Major Generals Geary Barias and Eliseo Dela Paz, Police Brigadier General Orlando Pestaño, and Police Colonel Dennis Canoy.

According to the 2013 charges filed, the respondents allegedly colluded with businessmen who bid for government contracts. The businessmen were representing Evans Spare Parts Motorworks Repair and Trading, Enviro-Aire Inc., and RJP International Trading Construction and General Services to defraud the Philippine National Police through fraudulent procurement and repair works on V-150 police armored cars in 2007 and 2008.

According to government prosecutor’s, the first transaction amounted to over P239 million, while the second one was valued at over P134 million.

Commission on Audit (COA) auditor Chona P. Labrague, the special audit team leader, testified that none of the three suppliers could present proof that they were authorized by the Textron Marine and Land Systems, manufacturer of the V-150 armored carriers, to be parts and accessories distributors.

Labrague testified that she found no evidence of the actual delivery of 10 engines and 10 transmission assemblies for the V-150s. This led COA’s team to conclude that the receipt and acceptance documents presented were in fact “ghost deliveries.”

Razon argued in his defense that he had no direct involvement in the bidding or negotiation process for either transaction and claimed that his signature on the documents came only after they had been processed and evaluated by subordinates.



Razon was arrested on corruption charges in 2013 and was released on bail in 2016. (READ: Ex-PNP chief Razon, 13 others allowed to post bail)

The Sandiganbayan maintained, however, that as the head of the procuring entity, Razon should have noticed the glaring anomalies in both the procurement and disbursement processes.

“As HoPE (head of procuring entity), he should have already noticed the stark anomalies attendant in both the procurement and disbursement processes yet appeared to have made no attempt to make further inquiries. In approving the disbursements made to the three proponents under these circumstances, his attitude bespeaks of bad faith and manifest partiality,” the court order read. – Rappler.com