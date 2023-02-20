Ex-chief justice warns ‘proxies’ of dynasties may comprise traditional con-con

Former Supreme Court chief justice Reynato Puno wants a 'hybrid' constitutional convention so that its members will not only be elected delegates, but also experts appointed by government

MANILA, Philippines – Former Supreme Court chief justice Reynato Puno, a perennial advocate of charter change, wants a “hybrid” model for a constitutional convention, telling House lawmakers that going through the “traditional” route may just benefit political families.

Puno was the top resource person in the House constitutional amendments committee’s public consultation on Monday, February 20, the panel’s seventh meeting on the matter since late January.

“The best way to amend or revise the 1987 Constitution is through constitutional convention, but I am not suggesting the traditional one where all members are elected by the people, given the seeming deterioration of our political processes,” Puno said.

“There is the lurking danger that the elected delegates to a constitutional convention will just be proxies or factotums of political dynasties and economic oligarchs,” he added. “More people with expertise in politics, law, and economics, may not join the election knowing its futility.”

Puno suggested that the constitutional convention, should it push through, be comprised of a certain number of delegates elected by the voting public, and experts appointed and strictly vetted by a body composed of representatives from the executive and legislative branches of government.

“In other words, the power to appoint these experts will not be monopolized by the executive,” he said.

“This hybrid model has been used in other countries with no constitutional issues raised against it. This model will assure a constitutional convention that is both independent and competent,” Puno added.

If charter change pushes through, often mentioned are two routes: a constitutional convention, or a constituent assembly, wherein Congress may propose amendments upon a vote of 75% of all its members. Citizens, via a People’s Initiative, can also propose amendments through a petition of at least 12% of the total number of registered voters, based on Article XVII Section 2 of the Constitution.

Puno was the head of a consultative committee formed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 that was tasked to come up with a draft federal constitution.

But a combination of factors, including various political interests in Congress who opposed the draft’s anti-dynasty provision, killed the the chances of the federalism push under the Duterte administration.

Puno on Monday insisted that the 1987 Constitution is better than the charters that came before it, but added that it is outdated and unresponsive to the challenges of the times.

The world in the last decades of the 20th century was a totally different world from the one in the opening decades of the 21st century, he said. The world’s geopolitical situation has also gone radical transformation.

“I therefore comment to you that we revise the 1987 Constitution because piecemeal amendments will not address the many problems our people grapple with,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said charter change is not a priority of his administration, but the House has continued public consultations, as constitutional amendments chairman Rufus Rodriguez insisted Congress is an independent branch of government. – Rappler.com