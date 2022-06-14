Ex-Iloilo City mayor’s wife: Duterte’s new attacks mark of failure

IN MIND. Former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog (2nd from left), once again returns to President Rodrigo Duterte's consciousness, becoming one of the subjects of the president's tirade on June 12.

Mabilog's wife tells President Duterte: 'Look around you and look into the mirror. You will find the drug lords you have been pretending to look for'

ILOILO City, Philippines— The sun is setting on the Rodrigo Duterte administration, but the president is still on a roll with one of the main subjects of his ire, former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog.

In a speech for the lowering of a tunnel boring machine in Valenzuela City, Duterte said that Mabilog will probably stay in exile in Canada for another six years as the opposition failed to win the recent May elections.

“Even mayor [Jed] Mabilog, the mayor of Iloilo [City]. Look at their (expletive) house, it’s like a palace,” said the president in his speech.

“I asked Bong [Go], ‘Is [Mabilog] mad at me? I [also] said, ‘Tell him, Bong, he’ll be next.’ That’s why he left [the country], and never came back. He may not come back in [another] six years,” he added.

Mabilog, who took a leave of absence for medical treatment abroad in September 2017, a month before Duterte hurled his threat, never returned to the country.

The Ombudsman dismissed the mayor in 2017 over questionable wealth. A second dismissal in 2018 was for a graft case involving a towing company. But the Court of Appeals reversed in 2021 the guilty decision on an administrative case against him.

In his 2017 threats against Mabilog, Duterte boasted about his track record in pushing officials who run afoul on him.

Duterte claimed he ordered the deadly raid that killed former Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 14 others.

He also likened Parojinog to Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr, who was killed in his jail cell in Leyte, supposedly after a shootout with police.

The National Bureau of Investigation concluded that police murdered Espinosa. But Duterte reinstated the police officer who supervised the operation and assured the public they have nothing to fear.

Look in the mirror

The former mayor was chill about the latest Duterte tirade.

He posted a biblical reference to love, which he described as difficult but necessary.

But his wife, Marivic, unleashed her own vitriol, calling the President a senile old man and telling him to “get a life”.

“Ulianon ang mal-am ni nga yawa. Old news. You had six years to prove to the world that Jed is guilty of your charges and you came up empty. Zero. Zilch. That is why you could never get over him. Your lies just blew in your face,” she said.

(This old devil has amnesia. Old news. You had six years to prove to the world that Jed is guilty of your charges and you came up empty. Zero. Zilch. That is why you could never get over him. Your lies just blew in your face.)

“Ay Digong, kon indi ka lang yawa, pasalamatan ta gid ka tani kay mas mayo amon di sitwasyon subong,” Marivic said. (Digong, if you weren’t a devil, I would’ve thanked you because we are in a better situation now.)

“Kon ang imo bala nga energy gin direct mo na in finding the real drug lords, kundi tani, malipay ko sa imo. Oh but wait, normally you can’t smell the stink that is right under your nose, di ba? Look around you and look into the mirror. You will find the drug lords you have been pretending to look for,” she added.

(If your energy was directed in finding the real drug lords, I would’ve been happy with you. Oh, but wait, normally you can’t smell the stink that is right under your nose, right? Look around you and look into the mirror. You will find the drug lords you have been pretending to look for.)

Opposition links

Duterte’s reference to the opposition could have to do with Mabilog pushing loudly for losing 2022 presidential contender Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan. He also joined on ground campaign events overseas.

Mabilog flew to Canada in 2017 after attending a disaster management program in Japan and an urban environment accords forum in Malaysia. He has been living there with his wife and kids since. – Rappler.com