KBP forum quizzes presidential bets on campaign platforms | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Top presidential aspirants, except Bongbong Marcos, highlight their platforms and stand on pressing issues during a virtual Presidential Forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, Friday, February 4.

The Philippine health department says 69.2% of the reported COVID-19 cases among minors in January 2022 were children aged 0 to 11.

Jailed opposition Senator Leila De Lima settles for a video call with her ailing and COVID-19 positive mother, who is now in critical care in Naga City.

Science fiction epic Dune leads the nominations for the British Academy Film Awards Thursday, February 3, securing11 nods, with dark Western The Power of the Dog following with eight.

Actor Diether Ocampo was rushed to the hospital for treatment after suffering injuries from a car crash along Osmeña Highway, Makati City. – Rappler.com