Fewer Filipinos believe ‘PH headed in right direction’ – Octa

MANILA, Philippines – Although a big majority of adult Filipinos still believe the country is “headed in the right direction,” Octa Research noted there has a been a steady decline in this opinion since its October 2022 survey.

In its latest poll conducted July 22-26, 72% or seven in 10 adult Filipinos believed the country was “headed in the right direction.” Octa Research said this was a 4-point dip from the last survey conducted in March.

Octa Research said: “It must be noted that this (July 2023 survey result) is a 13% decline from a high of 85% based on a TNM survey conducted last October 2022.”

Confidence in the Marcos administration peaked in the October survey, with the affirmation of most respondents or 85%. But since then it has stumbled to 76% in March 2023, and 72% in July 2023 – or a drop of 13 points since October.

“This has been declining since October 2022. The percentage of adult Filipinos that think the country is headed in the wrong direction stayed the same from 10% last March 2023 to 11% as it is within the margin of error of ±3%,” Octa said in its report.

Of the 1,200 respondents, Mindanao (78%) recorded the highest number of Filipinos who think the country is headed in the right direction. The National Capital Region (NCR) followed at 74% and the Visayas Region at 65%.

Visayas also logged the highest number of adult Filipinos (26%) who believe otherwise. In the poll’s decreasing trend of positive results since March 2023, Visayas showed the highest decline from 9% to 26%.

“The percentage of adult Filipinos who think the country is headed in the right direction has significantly decreased since March 2023 in Visayas (22 percentage points), followed by Balanced Luzon (6 percentage points). Meanwhile, there is a significant increase in the National Capital Region (15 percentage points),” the report read.

Among social classes, 74% of Class ABC believe the country is in the right direction but it also recorded the highest number of Filipinos who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction (15%).

Class D (72%) and E (70%) followed with the most number of Filipinos believing in the country’s trajectory. Class E, however, recorded a 21% uncertainty among adults who are more indecisive about where the country is heading.

Meanwhile, Filipinos aged 18-24 (78%), 25-34 (74%), 55-64 (73%) and 65-74 (76%) registered the age groups who believe the Philippines is headed in the right direction.

Considering educational attainment, 77% of adult Filipinos who believe the country is headed in the right direction finished with college or postgraduate education.

Male Filipinos (76%) also accounted for 8% more than female Filipinos confident in the direction the country is taking.

The Tugon ng Masa National Survey is an independent survey regularly conducted by Octa. – Rachel Ivy Reyes/Rappler.com

Rachel Ivy Reyes is the news editor of Outcrop, the official student paper of the University of the Philippines Baguio. She currently volunteers for Rappler.