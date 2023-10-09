One Filipino abducted, 6 missing in Israel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IRON DOME. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 8, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) At least 25 Filipinos in Gaza want to return to the Philippines, as war between Israel and Hamas intensifies

MANILA, Philippines – One Filipino has been reported abducted and six more “unaccounted for” in Israel, after the country declared a state of war following the bloodiest attack in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through several Israeli towns.

Based on reports from the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, a Filipino woman reported that her husband was among those in a viral social media video of a “man being held by armed individuals, most likely brought to Gaza.”

“Post urgently relayed this to the Israel military authorities. Post cannot independently verify his identity based on the video alone but considers the report of the wife as important. We are also working with community contacts on his case,” said the Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday, October 9.

Six other Filipinos remain “unaccounted for,” meaning they could not be reached via mobile or their social media accounts, the DFA said.

“The Embassy is working non-stop with Israeli security authorities and community contacts to ascertain their condition. We continue to await feedback from them,” added the department.

The 22 Filipino who were initially reported missing have since been rescued and transferred to safe areas. Of those rescued, 1 is at a hospital in Be’er-Sheva for moderate injuries, while another was initially treated for smoke inhalation before finally being brought to a hotel in Tel Aviv. The Philippine Embassy’s Labor Attache and Welfare Officer are making the rounds in areas were rescued Filipinos have since sought refuge.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel also issued a travel advisory, recommending the indefinite postponement of all travel from the Philippines to Israel “in view of the volatile security situation.”

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas launched its biggest surprise attack yet against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to retaliate following Hamas attacks against several Israeli towns and military bases

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, according to the DFA. The Department of Migrant Workers had earlier advised Filipinos in Israel to “stay put and find shelter” in accordance with instructions from the Israeli Homefront Command.

No repatriation requests have been made by Filipinos living in Israel, according to the DFA, but the Embassy already has a plan in place.

The DFA also confirmed receiving repatriation requests from at least 25 Filipino nationals. The requests were coursed through the Philippine Embassy in Amman, Jordan. There are around 137 Filipinos living in Gaza, a Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory now under Israeli siege.

The Philippines has condemned the Hamas attack of Israel. – Rappler.com