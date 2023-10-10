9 Filipino families seek Gaza exit, DFA says repatriation still optional

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine embassy in Amman, which has jurisdiction over Gaza, recommends placing the exclave under Alert Level 3, which means repatriation will require approval from President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine embassy in Amman has received requests from nine families to be repatriated back to the Philippines from Gaza, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, October 10.

The nine families consist of 39 Filipinos and 11 Palestinians married to Filipinos. Of the Filipinos, 17 are minors aged 2 to 15, said the DFA.

“We are working on [their request],” said DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega in a separate briefing in Malacañang.

The embassy in Amman, which has jurisdiction over Gaza, recommends placing the exclave under Alert Level 3, which means repatriation is still optional. It will require approval from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before it is formally put in place.

Violence has raged across Gaza and Israel’s southern areas after Hamas, in a weekend move that surprised even Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence network, launched the biggest assault on Israel in decades.

The DFA has not released details of its repatriation plans for Filipinos in Gaza. There are over 137 Filipino nationals living in the Gaza Strip, said De Vega. None are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and most are Filipino nationals married to Palestinians.

Gaza or the Gaza Strip is Palestinian territory that’s controlled by Hamas, an Islamist group. After the group – designated a terrorist organization by countries like the United States, Japan, and the European Union – took control of Gaza, the strip has since been under blockade through air, land, and sea.

It’s that previous status of a blockade on top of the ongoing violence that makes it extra difficult to bring Filipino nationals back home. Typically, it’s only through the Gaza-Israel border that people can exit Gaza.

No Filipino in Israel has asked for repatriation thus far, although De Vega noted that the Philippines is ready should the need to bring nationals back home arise. Most OFWs in Israel, said De Vega, are not living in the southern part of the country, where skirmishes and attacks are happening.

The Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv has discouraged travel from the Philippines to Israel. – Rappler.com