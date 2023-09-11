P1-billion family fiasco: Fil-Indian businessman asks DOJ to junk brother’s complaint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOJ. The building of the Department of Justice in Manila.

Filipino-Indian businessman Rajiv Chandiramani claims his brother Amith started malicious rumors to get more cash

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-Indian businessman is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to dismiss a complaint filed by his brother over a dispute involving properties worth more than P1 billion.

Rajiv Chandiramani said that the complaint alleging falsification of public documents lodged by his younger brother, Amith Prem Chandiramani, are “baseless, contrived, and manufactured” since it was only supposedly dug up as an attempt to pressure him into providing more money from their father’s estate.

The Chandiramani patriarch died in 2011 and since then, Amith has accused Rajiv of many things, including taking control of the properties left behind through falsified documents, and that together with their mother, contrived to take away his inheritance.

“It eventually became apparent that Amith started these malicious rumors as he wanted additional monies from Rajiv and their mother,” Rajiv, owner of Rheana’s Trading, said in his 25-page counter-affidavit.

Rajiv maintained that he has been providing financial support to his younger brother, including a monthly allowance of P600,000 on top of a one-time business capital, after the two initially agreed to compromise.

The older brother has filed a cyber libel complaint against Amith.

On August 24, the DOJ started its preliminary investigation into the complaint filed by Amith against his own brother, mother, and five other respondents.

The properties he claimed were taken from him include parcels of land in Makati City and a prime lot in Quezon City. These were allegedly sold in 2018.

Rajiv said that he has filed a formal complaint seeking to compel his brother to comply with their initial agreement, including the waiver and quitclaim, since it is considered “valid and enforceable contract.”

The complaint filed by Rajiv is presently with the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 145. – Rappler.com