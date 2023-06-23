Filipinos in UAE death row granted pardons

According to the Palace, President Marcos had asked his Emirati counterpart to pardon three Filipinos – two of whom were on death row for drug trafficking

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said Friday, June 23, that three Filipinos were granted “humanitarian pardon” by United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Two of the three had been sentenced to death over drug trafficking.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself called President Al Nahyan to thank him for granting pardons to the three Filipinos, said the Presidential Communications Office.

Marcos, said the Palace, wrote to Al Nahyan in late April to ask for humanitarian pardon on behalf of the three. Two of them were sentenced to death of drug trafficking while the third faced 15 years of jail time for slander.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., through UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi, found out late Thursday afternoon that the pardon had been granted.

The UAE also recently donated 50 tons of food supplies and medicine to Filipinos displaced because of Mayon Volcano.

The Arab emirate is home to some 600,000 overseas Filipino workers. Labor export is a key component of the Philippine economy.

Al Nahyan had earlier invited Marcos to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP 28 in Dubai come December 2023. Marcos, in turn, has invited the Emirati President to visit Manila. – Rappler.com